It's an unfathomable feat to be sure.
For the 16th consecutive year, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans have ended up where every other softball team in the state dreams of ending up, playing for a state championship in the final game of the season.
It's a Georgia record that will likely never be broken and one that the Navy-and-White has added to every year since 2006, even before some of the current Lady Trojans were even born.
However, that accomplishment and a state runner-up trophy will have to serve as consolation prizes this time around.
Playing their fourth game of the day on Saturday, and their sixth game in a three-day span in Columbus, the second-ranked Lady Trojans finally ran of steam against top-ranked ACE Charter, who completed an unbeaten season with a 7-0 win in the finals of the Class A Public School tournament.
After dropping their initial game on Thursday, a 4-1 loss to Emanuel County Institute, Gordon Lee faced the unenviable task of having to win four consecutive elimination games just to make it to the finals, and then two more victories after that to claim a seventh straight state crown.
They responded on Friday with a 12-0 win over Screven County before gutting out a 2-0 win over sixth-ranked Lanier County later that evening. Saturday morning would bring an early start on the final day of the season, but Gordon Lee used a seven-run inning to double up seventh-ranked Social Circle, 10-5, and a 5-1 win in a rematch against ECI in the elimination final gave the Lady Trojans that much-coveted berth in the championship.
"I hadn't even thought about that," head coach Dana Mull said of the state finals streak. "I don't think people realize how hard it is to win (in Columbus). You need some luck and you need some things to go your way. Plus, you need the talent.
"It's just a tribute to all the kids we've had come through this program that fought for Gordon Lee to be in that championship game. It's pretty cool to be able to say that for the last 16 years."
However, facing the upstart Gryphons from Macon, the Navy-and-White just didn't have enough left in the tank.
All of ACE's runs came in one devastating second inning. The Gryphons took advantage of some favorable wind and hit a pair of two-run homers in the frame. The shots were sandwiched around an RBI-single and a two-run single.
Anniston Hudson had a double in the contest, while Allie Farrow and Emma Phillips collected singles, but they were the only hits Gordon Lee could muster.
Emma Langston gave up six runs on three hits in 1.2 innings in the circle, though only three of the runs were earned. She walked two and struck out one, while Sydney Garrett allowed just four hits in 5.1 innings of relief. She fanned five and walked one, while the run she gave up was earned.
"We had a lot of new faces this year and I think maybe the nerves were a little bit high that first game (against ECI)," Mull said. "If we had had a game under our belts (prior to that), maybe the outcome would have been more of what it was the second time we played them.
"But after that, I was proud of them for fighting back and making to the championship game. Our pitchers did a heck of a job, but they were getting tired there at the end. Give ACE credit. They are a really good team, but I liked the way we fought back, found our rhythm and groove and weren't playing nervous. We played some good games those last three games before the championship."
Gordon Lee ended the 2021 season with a 32-5 overall record.
"Every team has been fun to be a part of and so was this one," Mull continued. "I know we didn't win (state), but it was a fun team to coach. We had a really good mix of seniors and younger players and it was a fun style to play with all the speed. They were just a fun group."
Gordon Lee's senior class finished their four years with a 129-10 overall record, four Region 6-A championships, three state championships and one state runner-up finish.