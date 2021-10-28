For the first time since they played in Class AA in 2014, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans have dropped their opening game in Columbus.
The second-ranked Lady Trojans carried a 1-0 lead into the sixth inning on Thursday afternoon, but third-ranked Emanuel County Institute broke through with four runs in the top half of the frame and relegated the Navy-and-White into the elimination bracket with a 4-1 win.
The game began in familiar fashion. Chloee Fryar led off with a first-inning single, stole second, moved to third on a passed ball and raced home on a two-out error to give Gordon Lee an early lead.
However, it would be the only tally of the game for the Navy-and-White.
A double play by ECI erased a leadoff single by Emma Langston in the bottom of the fourth and Gordon Lee was not able to capitalize on a leadoff single by Tenslee Wilson in the fifth.
ECI loaded the bases in the top of the sixth on a hit batter, a single and a fielder's choice and went up 2-1 on a double. Sydney Garrett replaced Langston in the circle and an error would bring in two more runs, but Garrett got two strikeouts and a fly out to escape any further trouble.
Fryar delivered another leadoff single in the bottom of the sixth, but a strikeout and another ECI double play thwarted a potential rally and the Lady Trojans were retired in order in the seventh to end the game.
Langston pitched five solid innings, allowing just three hits and only two earned runs with a walk and five strikeouts. Garrett fanned three in two hitless innings of relief and was not charged with any runs.
Gordon Lee (28-4) will need to win four consecutive elimination bracket games to have a chance to play for a seventh straight state title. That next game will be at 1 p.m. on Friday against either Social Circle or Screven County.
In 2014, GL rallied to win four straight games to make it to the championship, but fell to Heard County, 6-2. It marked the only time since 2009 that Gordon Lee had to settle for the state runner-up trophy.
