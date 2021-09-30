The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans held a narrow 2-1 lead over rival Trion after four innings of play on Thursday, but the lead would not stay narrow for long.
The Navy-and-White erupted for 10 runs in the top of the fifth to close out the regular season with a 12-1 road victory.
Allie Farrow had a two-run double in the top of the first inning, while the big five-run frame included six hits, a walk, two errors, two fielder's choices and a hit batsman. Kyleigh Fryar had a two-run double in the inning and Emma Phillips swiped home on a double steal.
Emma Langston gave up just one hit in five innings in the circle. The run she allowed was unearned and she finished with nine strikeouts and two walks. She also had two hits and two RBIs at the plate.
Farrow finished with three RBIs, while Tenslee Wilson drove in two. Phillips and Gracie Helton each had two hits on the day with Helton picking up an RBI.
Gordon Lee (24-3, 10-0) will begin play the Region 6-A tournament next week.