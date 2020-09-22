The top-ranked Gordon Lee Lady Trojans spotted visiting Armuchee a run in the top of the first inning before answering with 14 runs in the bottom of the second en route to a 15-1 Region 6-A victory on Tuesday.
Gordon Lee batted around twice in the monster frame, sending 19 hitters to the plate and collecting 11 hits, two walks and one sacrifice fly by Jordan Dyer that scored two runs. Dyer also had a two-run single in the inning and the Lady Indians hurt themselves with three errors.
Emma Minghini had a double, a triple, one walk and two RBIs. Addison Sturdivant doubled, scored twice and drove in two. Ashlyn Schmidt scored twice and had three RBIs. Emma Phillips went 2 for 2 with a pair of runs scored. Sidney Gasaway scored three times and Allie Farrow collected one RBI.
Minghini was the beneficiary of all the run support. She gave up just one hit and one walk in four innings in the circle. She struck out nine batters and the run she allowed was unearned.
Gordon Lee (19-3, 6-0) is scheduled to play Thursday afternoon at Bowdon. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.