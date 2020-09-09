The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans welcomed Calhoun to Chickamauga for their annual grudge match on Wednesday and the hosts spotted the Lady Jackets a run in the top of the first inning before rallying for a 6-2 victory.
The bottom of the third inning proved to be the difference-maker for the Navy-and-White. Leading 2-1, Emma Langston ripped a two-run double and Ryleigh Ledford swiped home on a double steal to help give Gordon Lee the lead for good.
Langston finished 2 for 3 on the day with three RBIs. Addison Sturdivant had two hits and scored a run. Ashlyn Schmidt and Emma Minghini scored two runs each, while Allie Farrow delivered a timely RBI-single.
Minghini threw all seven innings, allowing seven hits and one walk with seven strikeouts. Both runs Calhoun scored were unearned.
Gordon Lee, ranked fourth in the newest AJC state Class A public school rankings that were released earlier on Wednesday, will play host to No. 8 Mount Zion-Carroll Thursday at 5 p.m. in a region contest. They will also play this weekend in a tournament in Carrollton.