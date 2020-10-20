The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans' success in the state softball tournament, especially in the past 10 years, has been well-documented as the Navy-and-White have nine state championships and one state runner-up finish to show for their efforts in the past decade.
But as impressive as they have been in Columbus, it's their absolute dominance in the earlier round of the playoffs that have been just as impressive.
Going into Tuesday's 2020 Class A Public School state tournament opening series against visiting Glascock County, the Lady Trojans were a perfect 28-0 in pre-Columbus games since 2009, having outscored the opposition by an unbelievable 305-21 margin.
And things certainly wouldn't change against the Lady Panthers.
Glascock managed just two baserunners in 10 innings of play, neither one advancing past first base, as Gordon Lee rolled into the second round with an 8-0, 16-0 sweep.
With the series victory, Gordon Lee (27-3) will get set to host either Region 8 runner-up Social Circle or Region 5, No. 3 seed Taylor County in the next round. Results of that series were not available as of press time.
Gordon Lee 8, Glascock County 0
The Lady Trojans put up half of their runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back as they took Game 1 of the best-of-three series.
Allie Farrow had a big game for the Lady Trojans. She ripped a one-run double in the first inning, added a one-run single in the third and delivered a two-RBI single in the fifth to cap a 3 for 3, four-RBI performance.
Pinch-runner Ryleigh Ledford would end the game after scoring from third on a passed ball with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Emma Langston pitched a five-inning perfect game with seven strikeouts and allowed just one ball to be hit out of the infield. Shortstop Ashlyn Schmidt saved the perfect game with a leaping catch of a soft liner for the third out in the top of the fourth.
Emma Minghini finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Sidney Gasaway drove in a run and Emma Phillips added a double.
Gordon Lee 16, Glascock County 0
With the Lady Trojans playing as the visitors in Game 2, the first four batters of the game reached base with hits, including a two-run double by Farrow. Jordan Dyer had an RBI-double later in the inning as Gordon Lee scored five times on six hits.
They would tack on three runs on five straight hits an inning later, highlighted by a two-run homerun off the bat of Minghini. Langston also had an RBI-double in the frame.
The game would again end on the run rule in the fifth inning. Kaitlyn Wagoner and Minghini had RBI-doubles before Farrow put an exclamation point on a huge doubleheader with a three-run homer. Farrow had three more hits and drove in five more runs in the nightcap to finish the series 6 for 7 with nine RBIs.
Minghini had three hits and knocked in three runs. Addison Sturdivant had two hits and scored three times. Dyer finished 2 for 3, while Schmidt, Gasaway and Anniston Hudson also picked up RBIs in the victory.
Minghini pitched all five innings. She allowed one hit and one walk with nine strikeouts.
Region 6 went 2-1 against Region 7 in the first round on Tuesday. Trion scored a 7-2, 8-4 sweep of Crawford County, while Mt. Zion split with GMC, winning 8-0 before losing 12-4. That series will be completed on Wednesday. Bowdon was the lone loser, falling 4-2 and 9-4 to ACE Charter.