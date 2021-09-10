Gordon Lee got three doubles from Allie Farrow and a pair of RBIs from Emma Langston as they sent visiting Mt. Zion back home to Carrollton with an 8-0 Region 6-A loss on Thursday.
Tenslee Wilson was 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Lillian McCullough was 1 for 1 with two RBIs. Ryleigh Ledford scored three times and stole one base, while Emma Phillips had a double and drove in one run.
Sydney Garrett handled things in the circle. She gave up just two hits and one walk in six innings of work, finishing the night with 10 strikeouts.
Gordon Lee (12-0, 4-0) will head to Carrollton this weekend for a tournament.