Since 2010, Gordon Lee has made it a habit of being stingy when it comes to allowing runs in their state playoff openers.
In 22 first-round playoff games between 2010 and 2020, the Lady Trojans have pitched 15 shutouts and given up just one run six times, the lone exception being Game 2 against ACE Charter in 2018 when they won 5-3 after shutting out the Gryphons, 9-0, in Game 1.
Gordon Lee has also delivered back-to-back first-round shutouts five times, including each of the past two postseasons.
That trend continued against Lake Oconee Academy on Wednesday in Chickamauga as the Navy-and-White piled up 25 runs on just 18 hits in eight total innings over two games in the first round of the Class A Public School state tournament.
Gordon Lee (26-3) will be at home for the second round of the playoffs next week against Region 4 runner-up Johnson County (17-8) with the winner of the best-of-three series punching its ticket to Columbus for the Elite Eight.
Gordon Lee 12, Lake Oconee Academy 0
The Lady Trojans led 2-0 after three innings, but blew the game open with five runs in both the third and fourth innings to end the game on the run rule.
Chloee Fryar was 3 for 3 with three stolen bases and three runs scored. Tenslee Wilson and E.G. Hixon each knocked in two runs, while Emma Langston had three RBIs, including a two-run homer.
Allie Farrow, Lillian McCullough and Anniston Hudson all drove in one run each with Hudson adding three more of Gordon Lee's 13 stolen bases in the game.
Langston struck out six batters in four innings, allowing just one hit.
Gordon Lee 13, Lake Oconee Academy 0
Sydney Garrett struck out nine and did not walk a batter in a four-inning no-hitter, while the offense did most of its damage with an eight-run second inning.
Farrow had two hits and four RBIs, while Wilson had two hits, including a triple, to go with three RBIs and two runs scored. Fryar also had a triple as one of her two hits and she scored twice.
Hudson picked up a double and Emma Phillips drove in a pair of runs. Hixon and Gracie Helton each had two hits, one RBI and scored twice.