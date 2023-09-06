Gordon Lee Trojans

A seven-run first inning and a three-run third inning allow the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans to coast to a 10-0 home victory over Dade County on Tuesday.

The offensive explosion in the bottom of the first inning included a two-run double by Gracie Helton, one of three doubles by GL in the frame. Kaley Russell also had a double that scored one run.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

