Gordon Lee, looking to rebound from a Thursday night loss to ECI, began their quest to reach the Class A Public School finals by plastering Screven County, 12-0, in an elimination game in Columbus on Friday afternoon.
The Lady Trojans, playing as the visiting team, got a leadoff walk from Chloee Fryar before E.G. Hixon drove her in with a triple to left. Hixon came home moments later, racing to cross the plate as Emma Langston grounded out to the pitcher.
Then in second, Tenslee Wilson sent the first pitch of the inning over the fence in centerfield to make it a 3-0 game. It was the first homerun of Wilson's high school career.
Gordon Lee broke the game open with four runs in the top of the third. The first two scored on a homerun by Gracie Helton, while Wilson kept things going with a double. Emma Phillips drove in Wilson with a two-out single and Lillian McCullough came through with an RBI-double to make it 7-0.
A double play to end the third inning snuffed out a potential rally by the Lady Gamecocks and the Navy-and-White put the game out of reach a half-inning later. Wilson had an RBI-single, Phillips delivered a two-run double, and a two-run single by McCullough capped a five-run frame.
Another twin-killing in the bottom of the fourth would help end the game on the run rule.
Wilson, Phillips and McCullough had three hits apiece to account for nine of Gordon Lee's 12, while they also combined for seven RBIs. Sydney Garrett gave up just one hit in four innings in the circle, picking up one strikeout.
Gordon Lee (29-4) will have another elimination game to navigate later this afternoon as they take on sixth-ranked Lanier County (24-7) at 5 p.m. The Lady Bulldogs fell to top-ranked and undefeated ACE Charter, 3-0, earlier on Friday.
The winner will match up with the winner of the game between seventh-ranked Social Circle and unranked Crawford County Saturday at 9 a.m.
