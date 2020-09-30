The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans picked up their 20th win of the season and moved to 7-0 in Region 6-A play on Wednesday after routing Mt. Zion, 12-0, in a game played in Carroll County.
Ashlyn Schmidt had a big game with four hits in five at-bats. She scored twice and knocked in four runs. Emma Minghini had three hits and drove in three runs. Addison Sturdivant had two hits and scored four times. Sidney Gasaway was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Emma Phillips drove in one run and Anniston Hudson had a double.
Emma Langston pitched all seven innings. She gave up just five hits and one walk, finishing with 11 strikeouts. She also helped herself at the plate with a solo home run.
Gordon Lee (20-3) will step out of region for a game at Dade County on Thursday. First pitch will be at 5:30 p.m.