It took one trip through the lineup for the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans to get their bearings on Friday.
And when they did, they were tough to stop.
The Navy-and-White picked up two more shutout victories and moved into the Elite Eight round of the Class A Public School state tournament on Friday with a doubleheader sweep against Social Circle.
No. 1-ranked Gordon Lee has now won four in a row in this year's state tournament by a combined score of 38-0. The Lady Trojans (29-3) will be at home for the state quarterfinals next week against either unranked Screven County, the No. 3 seed from Region 3, or Region 4 champion Wilcox County. Screven won Friday's opener, 1-0, before Wilcox responded with a 13-1 win in Game 2.
Gordon Lee 5, Social Circle 0
The Lady Trojans broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the third inning. After loading the bases, Emma Minghini drew a walk to bring in the first run. Allie Farrow made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly and Emma Langston came through with a clutch two-out, two-run single.
Gordon Lee's other run in the game came courtesy of a Jordan Dyer solo homer to centerfield in the bottom of the sixth.
The Lady Trojans had six hits by six different players, including a double by Emma Phillips, who also had two stolen bases in the game.
Minghini gave up just one hit and did not walk a batter in seven innings in the circle. She finished with 11 strikeouts.
Gordon Lee 9, Social Circle 0
In the nightcap, Langston pitched a five-inning no-hitter, striking out five and walking two. She also helped herself with a pair of doubles at the plate.
An eight-run third inning did the damage. Minghini, who had an RBI-single in the first inning, ripped a two-run double in the third, which was followed by an RBI-double from Langston. Sidney Gasaway and Madison Farrow followed up with RBI-singles. Dyer added an RBI-double, and Addison Sturdivant finished off the inning with a two-run single.
Sturdivant went 3 for 3 with two stolen bases in the game, while Minghini had two hits to go with her three RBIs. Gordon Lee also swiped six bases as a team.
The other three Elite Eight match-ups are set. Third-ranked Commerce will play at fifth-ranked Lanier County after Commerce eliminated Region 6 runner-up Trion, 8-0 and 12-5 on Friday. No. 6 Bryan County will play at unranked Schley County, while a heavyweight battle will pit fourth-ranked ECI at second-ranked ACE Charter.