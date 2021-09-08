The last time Gordon Lee and Northwest Whitfield met on the diamond was Aug. 18 and the Lady Trojans cruised to a 9-1 victory in Tunnel Hill.
The rematch was Wednesday evening in Chickamauga and Gordon Lee had no interest in letting the Lady Bruins return the favor.
The Navy-and-White got four shutout innings from senior Emma Langston and used nine singles, three walks and a wild pitch to beat their hosts, 9-0.
Langston scattered four hits, walked just one batter and struck out five before Sydney Garrett fanned three batters in her one inning of relief.
E.G. Hixon, Gracie Helton and Tenslee Wilson all had two hits in the victory, while Hixon and Helton each drove in a run. Kyleigh Fryar had a hit and an RBI. Anniston Hudson had a hit and knocked in two runs. Chloee Fryar also had two hit, while Allie Farrow collected two RBIs.
Gordon Lee (11-0) will be back at home on Thursday to face Mount Zion in a Region 6-A game at 5 p.m. They will head south to Carrollton this weekend for a tournament.