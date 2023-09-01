Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans know that meaningful softball games in October await, but only if they first take care of business in August and September.

The Navy-and-White finished up the first month of the season on Thursday night with an 8-0 home win over LFO as they stayed perfect in region play at 4-0.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In