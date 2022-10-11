Gordon Lee Trojans

A super competitive Region 6-AAA softball race came down to the final day of the regular season, and in the end it was the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans claiming the No. 1 seed in the state tournament.

Gordon Lee did its part on Tuesday with a 10-1 home victory over Ridgeland and then waited out LaFayette's result with Bremen, a game the Lady Blue Devils won, 4-0.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

