A super competitive Region 6-AAA softball race came down to the final day of the regular season, and in the end it was the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans claiming the No. 1 seed in the state tournament.
Gordon Lee did its part on Tuesday with a 10-1 home victory over Ridgeland and then waited out LaFayette's result with Bremen, a game the Lady Blue Devils won, 4-0.
Those results left both Gordon Lee and LaFayette with 11-3 records in region play, which invoked the tiebreaker. The tiebreaker was fewest runs allowed in the two regular season meetings between the two teams that were tied.
LaFayette took the first meeting with Gordon Lee, 8-4, but the Lady Trojans picked up a 10-5 victory in the rematch. Gordon Lee totaled 13 runs allowed in the two games, one fewer than the 14 allowed by LaFayette.
As a result, the Lady Trojans earned the No. 1 seed and will host a four-team super regional next week. Their first opponent will be Douglass of Atlanta, the No. 4 seed out of Region 5. The other two teams, the No. 2 seed from Region 7 and the No. 3 seed from Region 8, will be the other two teams participating in the double-elimination mini-tournament.
Those teams were not known as of press time.
The winner of the super regional will advance to Columbus for the Elite Eight.
Tuesday's game against their Walker County neighbors saw Gordon Lee team jump out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning. E.G. Hixon singled and scored on an RBI-double by Gracie Helton. Helton later scored on a single off the bat of Abby Logan.
One inning later, Dallas Wagoner walked and Macartney Angel doubled before Hixon drove in two runs with a two-out single. Helton then blasted a two-run homer - her fifth of the year - to make it a 6-0 ball game.
Then in the third, Kate Chambers led off with a triple and scored on a sacrifice bunt from Sophia McDonald. Wagoner, Angel and Chloee Fryar connected on back-to-back-to-back singles before a triple by Hixon cleared the bases.
The Lady Panthers' only run came in the top of the fifth inning. They loaded the bases with two outs before Hadley Middlebrooks scored on a sacrifice fly from Marissa Moreland. Moreland finished 3 for 3 on the day, while Middlebrooks and Gisele Tankersley each had a hit.
Hixon was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and five RBIs in the victory. Helton had two hits, scored twice and drove in three runs. Logan and Angel each had two hits, while Tenslee Wilson picked up one hit.
Sydney Garrett pitched all five innings, striking out four batters and issuing one walk.
For Ridgeland, Tankersley pitched the first 2.1 innings. She struck out two batters and walked one, while Katie Wagner threw the final 1.2 innings in relief.
The Lady Panthers, without a senior on the roster, ended the year 7-19 overall and 3-11 in region play.
Gordon Lee will take a 21-5 record into their first-ever state playoff appearance as a Class 3A program.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.