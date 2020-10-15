The members of this year's Gordon Lee softball senior class had just been born or were about to be born when the Lady Trojans captured their first region fastpitch softball championship under then first-year coach Dana (Reed) Mull.
Nearly two decades later, the tradition lives on.
Gordon Lee made it 18 consecutive region championships at home on Wednesday, taking out Bowdon before shutting out Trion in the Region 6-A title game.
Now 25-3 overall, No. 1-ranked Gordon Lee will open the Class A Public School state tournament early next week against Glascock County (9-14), the No. 4 seed out of Region 7, in a best-of-three series in Chickamauga.
The winner of that series will take on either Region 5 No. 3 seed Taylor County (9-10) or Region 8 No. 2 seed Social Circle (10-13) in a second-round series. Gordon Lee would host the series should they defeat Glascock County.
Gordon Lee 4, Bowdon 0
The Lady Trojans made it three wins over the Lady Devils in the past two weeks, all three by identical 4-0 scores.
Gordon Lee got an RBI-single from Emma Minghini and a two-out, two-run double by Sidney Gasaway to jump out to a 3-0 lead after one inning. Addison Sturdivant would tack on an RBI-single in the bottom of the fourth.
It was more than enough run support for Emma Langston. The junior gave up just two hits and one walk in seven innings in the circle. She finished the day with nine strikeouts.
Minghini and Sturdivant finished with two hits apiece, while Anniston Hudson went 1 for 3 with one run scored.
Gordon Lee 7, Trion 0
The Lady Trojans also jumped out to a 3-0 lead on the Lady Bulldogs in the first inning of the championship game, while they added two more runs in the second inning to take control for good.
Jordan Dyer went 2 for 3 and belted a solo homer in the win. Allie Farrow had three hits in four at-bats, including a double. She drove in one run, while Ashlyn Schmidt had two hits, including a double, and one RBI.
Sturdivant and Emma Phillips each went 2 for 3. Minghini knocked in two runs and Gasaway picked up one RBI.
Minghini got the victory in the circle. She struck out six batters in seven innings, while the only hit she gave up came with one out in the top of the sixth.