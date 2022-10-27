Gordon Lee is playing in Columbus this week for the first time as a Class 3A program, but the Lady Trojans certainly aren't rookies when it comes to knowing how to win in Columbus.
The Navy-and-White, ranked No. 4 in the classification prior to the start of the state tournament, are now one win away from playing in a remarkable 17th consecutive state championship game.
Gordon Lee jumped on Bremen early and jumped on them again late in Thursday's winners' bracket semifinal to hand its Region 6 foe a 15-6 loss.
With the victory, the Lady Trojans (26-5) will face No. 1-ranked Wesleyan (30-2) on Friday at 3 p.m. The winner will earn a spot in Saturday's 1 p.m. championship game, while the loser will have to win the elimination bracket final at 11 a.m. on Saturday to make the title game where they will have to win twice.
Wednesday's match-up with the No. 2-ranked Lady Blue Devils - the third meeting of the year between the two longtime rivals - opened with Gordon Lee drawing three walks in the top of the first inning before Kate Chambers belted a two-out grand slam on a 3-2 pitch, staking her team a 4-0 lead. It was Chambers fourth home run of the fall.
A pair of costly errors allowed Bremen to score twice in the bottom half of the inning, but Gordon Lee got them back plus one more a half-inning later.
With two outs, Chloee Fryar doubled and scored on a triple by E.G. Hixon. An error at the end of the play allowed Hixon to race home with another run before Gracie Helton launched a solo shot, her seventh homer of the year.
Hixon came through with a two-out single in the top of the third, while another Bremen error at the end of the play allowed Emma Phillips and Kaley Russell to motor home and make it 9-2.
Bremen responded with three runs in the bottom of the third and one more in the fourth, cutting the gap to 9-6. It would stay that way until the top of the sixth inning when Gordon Lee hit the accelerator again.
Philips drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in the first run and Kyliee Fryar plated two more runs with a double. Two batters later, Phillips scored from third on a wild pitch that moved Fryar to third base. Chloee Fryar drove in her sister with an RBI-single and, after Hixon bunted to get on base, a double steal allowed Fryar to swipe home with what turned out to be the final run of the game.
Lillian McCullough, who entered the game to pitch in the bottom of the fifth, retired all six batters she faced to close it out. McCullough finished with one strikeout, while Sydney Garrett struck out four batters to get the win. She pitched four innings, giving up six hits and a pair of walks. Only three of the runs she allowed were earned.
Hixon and Chloee Fryar each went 3 for 4 with a pair of runs scored, while Helton went 2 for 4 and scored three times.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.