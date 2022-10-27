Gordon Lee Trojans

Gordon Lee is playing in Columbus this week for the first time as a Class 3A program, but the Lady Trojans certainly aren't rookies when it comes to knowing how to win in Columbus.

The Navy-and-White, ranked No. 4 in the classification prior to the start of the state tournament, are now one win away from playing in a remarkable 17th consecutive state championship game.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

