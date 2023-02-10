Harrison, Kandy and Robb Gilstrap were among the crowd that gathered at LaFayette High School on Wednesday to watch senior Haynie Gilstrap sign her papers to play softball and attend Maryville College in Tennessee.
Haynie Gilstrap has been one of the top multi-sport athletes at LaFayette High School over the past three-plus years and, while she still has a final track season with the Lady Ramblers on the horizon, she secured her future on Wednesday by signing on to attend and play softball at Maryville (Tenn.) College.
"I feel a lot more at ease," she said about getting the signing done. "I'm excited and honored to go to Maryville and continue my softball and academics there.
"Maryville gave me the feeling of home and I love how convenient and close to home it is. My parents and family can come watch me play. I also love the competitiveness that Maryville has. It's what I'm looking for."
Gilstrap, who verbally committed to the Scots back in August 2022, has been a steady performer for the Orange-and-Black since her freshman season (.275, 1 home run, 14 RBIs) when she was named to the 6-AAAA All-Region team.
She was voted to the first team in 6-AAA the next two seasons. As a sophomore, she batted .260 with three doubles, a triple and nine RBIs and filled in as the team's No. 1 option in the circle with 40 strikeouts and a very respectable 3.52 ERA in 107.1 innings.
As strictly as a position player once again as a junior, Gilstrap batted a career-best .304 with six doubles, a pair of triples, 14 RBIs, 19 runs scored and five stolen bases. This past fall, she concluded her high school career by hitting .298 with eight doubles, 12 RBIs and 17 runs scored to make the 6-AAA second team.
During her time at LaFayette, the Lady Ramblers made the Elite Eight in Columbus in 2019 and made the second round of the state playoffs in 2021. LaFayette went 2-2 in the new super regional format in 2022 with both losses coming at the hands of top-ranked Wesleyan, who went on to win the state title.
Gilstrap has also excelled at distance running in both cross country and track.
"We're definitely going to miss Haynie for sure," LaFayette head softball coach Meagan Base said. "Not only is she one of our best players, she's one of the best all-around athletes that we've had."
Base said the softball coaching staff gave Gilstrap the Rambler Coaches Award this past season for her willingness to do whatever it took to help the team.
"She started at shortstop for three seasons and then played first base for us this (past) season and never once did she give us the impression that she was mad about the position change," Base explained. "She just owned it and became one of the best first baseman our program has ever had. We're definitely going to miss her next year."
Gilstrap said she wasn't sure what position she'll play with the NCAA Division III Scots, but she knows she has options.
"Right now I'm just going to be kind of a utility player," she said. "I can play middle infield, in the outfield, first base, so the options are kind of endless. I think what I can bring to their program is my will to work and my hard work. I really want to play."
Base also spoke of Gilstrap's work ethic.
"She just works really hard and she's self-motivated," the coach added. "You don't have to sit there and worry about if Haney is going to get in her work. She works extremely hard in the weight room and even on her personal time."
Gilstrap said she is planning on studying exercise science and wants to one day become a physical therapist.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.