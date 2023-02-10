Haynie Gilstrap signs with Maryville

Harrison, Kandy and Robb Gilstrap were among the crowd that gathered at LaFayette High School on Wednesday to watch senior Haynie Gilstrap sign her papers to play softball and attend Maryville College in Tennessee.

 Chris O'Neil

Haynie Gilstrap has been one of the top multi-sport athletes at LaFayette High School over the past three-plus years and, while she still has a final track season with the Lady Ramblers on the horizon, she secured her future on Wednesday by signing on to attend and play softball at Maryville (Tenn.) College.

"I feel a lot more at ease," she said about getting the signing done. "I'm excited and honored to go to Maryville and continue my softball and academics there.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

