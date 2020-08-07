The LaFayette Lady Ramblers began the 2020 season on a very positive note with a 5-0 home victory over former region rival Southeast Whitfield in the season opener for both teams on Friday night.
Haynie Gilstrap pitched seven strong innings for the Orange-and-Black, scattering just four hits - all singles - and issuing two walks. She finished the night with seven strikeouts and helped herself at the plate with two hits, including a double, and one RBI.
Summer Burkett, who also had two hits in the game, got the offense going with an RBI-single in the second inning, while Gilstrap and Haven Yancy delivered back-to-back RBIs in the fourth.
LaFayette wrapped up its scoring in the sixth as freshman Jaselyn Couch got her first high school hit, an RBI-triple, before scoring later on a wild pitch.
Yancy also finished the game with two hits, while Madi Ashley and Carlee Corbin had one hit apiece.
LaFayette (1-0) will head to LFO on Tuesday for their first Region 6-AAA contest of the season against the Lady Warriors. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.