A pair of northwest Georgia senior standouts are in the running for a major national award.
Heritage's Rachel Gibson and Gordon Lee's Emma Minghini are among 42 players from Georgia that have been named to the Premier Girls Fastpitch (PGF) Southeast Regional Watch List. The Southeast Region Watch List includes 104 players from Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
The seniors on the list are vying to become part of a 20-player team that will represent the region at the PGF All-American Game in Irvine, Cal. on July 31.
The game will feature teams from six regions of the country, Southeast, Southwest, Northwest, Central, Mountain and Western and will feature coaches such as Natasha Watlery, Crystal Bustos and Jennie Finch, among others.
Coahulla Creek's Sophia Volyes and Calhoun's Lyndi Rae Davis are also among those from Georgia on the list. The final rosters will be announced on May 6.