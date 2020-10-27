The softball coaches from Region 7-AAAA announced their All-Region teams on Monday afternoon and players from top-ranked and region champion Heritage took the two individual player awards.
Senior Rachel Gibson was named the Region Pitcher of the Year, while senior first baseman Carmen Gayler earned Region Player of the Year honors.
Gibson was 12-0 in the circle during the regular season with a 0.87 ERA in 64.1 innings. She allowed just 11 runs during that span, only eight of which were earned. She struck out 115 batters against 17 walks, while opposing hitters batted just .147 against her.
Gayler hit .421 in the regular season (35 for 83) with 10 doubles, two triples, six homers and 49 RBIs. She also now holds the Generals' single-season record for RBIs.
Four more Heritage standouts, Zoe Wright, Riley Kokinda, Bailey Christol and Madeline Stone, were also on the first team, along with Ridgeland's Marianne Beliveau.
The rest of the first team included Central-Carroll's Karley Fuller, Ava Tyson, Hayden Salter and Mary Beth Griffin., Northwest's Kylie Hayes and Mia Sewell, Cedartown's Maycille Brumby and Alexis Poole, and Pickens' Hannah Grizzle.
Second team picks featured Ridgeland's Maggie Dickson, Anna Jenkins and Jenna Morgan, Cedartown's Roslyn Blankenship, Taylor Westmoreland and Reagan Clarke, Northwest's Torrey Cummings and Eden Rann, Central's Chelsea Jeffers, Pickens' Emma Black, and Southeast's Mayliah Williams.
Making the honorable mention list was Heritage's Savannah Wilson, Bailey Davis and Lexi Duckett, Ridgeland's Brianna Goldsmith, Central's Maddie Singleton, Northwest's Alyson Jarvi, Abygail Jarvi, Abi Snipes and Allison Cowan, Pickens' McKayla Kirchoff and Ally Long, and Southeast's Megan Towe and Kaylee Taylor.