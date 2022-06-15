A seven-run first inning helped Team Georgia to a Game 2 victory on Tuesday night as they earned a split in the 24th annual Tennessee-Georgia All-Star Softball Classic at Frost Stadium, home of the Chattanooga Mocs.
Taylor Layne (Ringgold) got the big inning started with a double and stole third base before scoring on an RBI-single by Addi Broome (Ringgold).
Olivia Tierce (Dade County) followed up with a single and Espee Reyes (Calhoun) reached base on a two-out error. Baileigh Pitts (Ringgold) came through with a two-out single, Paris Kirby (Calhoun) added a two-run double and Taylor Long (Sonoraville) added a run-scoring single before the Volunteer State was finally able to get out of the inning.
The ladies from the Peach State were able to string together four consecutive hits an inning later, including an RBI-double by Broome, to make it an 8-0 game.
A single by Pitts, a ground-rule double by Kirby and a walk by Layne loaded the bases in the third for Kristen Fowler (Dade County), who drew a walk to bring in the ninth run. The final run came in the top of the fifth as Kylie Hayes (Northwest) reached on an error and eventually came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Fowler.
The only two runs for Tennessee in the second game came on a two-run homer by Cadasha Collins (Baylor) in the bottom of the third.
The second game of the night was shortened to just five innings.
Team Tennessee took the opener by a 4-2 count. They broke open a scoreless tie with three runs in the top of the fourth. The first run scored on an RBI-double by Ryli Renfro (Soddy-Daisy). A second run scored on an error before Sierra Brown (Walker Valley) plated a run with a single.
Tennessee capped its scoring as Addy Edgmon (Sequatchie County) led off the top of the fifth with a solo blast to right field.
Georgia was able to avoid the shutout with two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Singles by Daelynn Cochran (Sonoraville) and Reyes set the table for a two-out, two-run double by Kirby.
Kirby, who will soon be a Georgia Military College Bulldog, was named the Chip Liner Georgia Player of the Game. She went 3 for 4 on the night with three doubles, a walk and joined Ringgold's Caroline Hemphill (2021), Ringgold's Meagan Qualls (2007) and Walker Valley's Ashley Bain (2005) for the Classic record with four RBIs.
Collins, who also walked and scored a run in the first game, was named the Clifford Kirk Tennessee Player of the Game. The future Grambling State Tiger also finished the night with six assists and three put-outs at shortstop, while also starting a pair of double plays.
Long was impressive in the circle on her soon-to-be home field and took home the Stump Martin Most Valuable Player Award, named for the Classic's founder. She picked up the complete-game victory in the nightcap after pitching 2.2 innings in the opener. She finished the night by allowing just two earned runs on three hits and 15 strikeouts against five walks. The 15 K's breaks the record of 13 by Dade County's Madison Gossett back in 2014.
Zoe Wright and Riley Kokinda (Heritage) also had singles for Georgia during the doubleheader. Dasia Watkins (Ridgeland) also picked up a single. Tierce was 2 for 2 with a run scored, while Katelynn Smith (North Murray) had a hit, a walk and scored twice in nightcap.
Hayes pitched 4.1 innings of relief in Game 1, surrendering three earned runs with three walks and one strikeout.
Taylor Lloyd (Soddy-Daisy) worked in relief of Game 2 after starting the opener. She threw a total of six innings and gave up just one unearned run on two hits with four walks and six strikeouts.
Also participating in the Classic from Georgia was Macy Brown (Calhoun), Makayla Cope (Ridgeland) and Summer Burkett (LaFayette). Daniel Hackett (Ringgold) served as the head coach of Team Georgia, alongside his Tiger assistant coaches Aimie Davidson and Danny Wiltz.
The Classic has been played annually at Frost Stadium since 1998, save for two years ago when it was cancelled due to concerns about COVID. The border battle pits recent graduates from southeast Tennessee against their counterparts from northwest Georgia.
Tennessee leads the all-time series, 35-11-2.