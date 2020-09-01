The Heritage Generals finally completed their three-game series against Southeast Whitfield on Monday with a 12-1 victory in Dalton.
Heritage scored four times in each of the first two innings. Carmen Gayler was responsible for all four of the runs in the second inning as she belted a grand slam home run.
The Generals had 12 hits on the night. Madeline Stone had three of them, including a pair of doubles. She finished with one RBI, as did Bailey Davis and Zoe Wright. Bailey Christol, Sarah Haynes and Savannah Wilson each had two hits and drove in one run apiece.
Brinley Horner picked up her second victory in the series. She got the start in the circle and pitched the first three innings, giving up just two hits and striking out two batters while the run she allowed was unearned. Avah Morrison, the Game 1 winner, struck out three batters in two hitless innings of relief.
No. 1-ranked Heritage (8-1, 3-0) will have the rest of the week off before traveling to No. 8 Cedartown for a doubleheader on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Game 3 of the series will be played at Heritage on Sept. 10.
The games will be broadcast online at www.wgaaradio.com and live on the radio station's Facebook page.