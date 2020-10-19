The Heritage Generals began their quest for a third consecutive GHSA Class AAAA state fastpitch championship on Monday and did so by barely breaking a sweat in a pair of shutout victories over Mays.
The Lady Raiders from DeKalb County, the No. 4 seed out of Region 6, were simply outmatched by the Catoosa County juggernaut as Heritage swept the best-of-three series, 16-0 and 17-0.
Heritage scored 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning of Game 1. Zoe Wright had a two-run homer and Bailey Christol cleared the bases with a three-run triple as the Generals batted around. Wright and Carmen Gayler followed up with back-to-back RBI-doubles before Sarah Haynes laced a two-run double. She finished the game with three RBIs.
A two-run single by Madeline Stone highlighted the four-run second frame and Kelsey Anderson would throw a three-inning no-hitter. The freshman faced just 10 batters, walking one and striking out eight.
Wright and Christol both went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and four RBIs. Bailey Davis also added a double and Lexi Duckett drove in one run.
Heritage, playing as the visiting team in Game 2, took advantage of eight walks in the top of the first inning, including the first five batters of the game, to score 10 times. They added five more runs in the second and put up two final tallies in the top of the third.
Wright delivered a bases-clearing, three-run triple in the second inning before Gayler followed up with an RBI-double. It was the 51st RBI of the season by the senior first baseman and set a new Heritage single-season record. Christol and Davis capped the scoring with RBI-doubles in the third inning.
Brinley Horner and Avah Morrison combined on Heritage's second no-hitter of the day. Horner pitched the first two innings, striking out five batters and walking one to get the victory. Morrison fanned two hitters in her one inning of relief.
Christol was 3 for 3 with three runs scored, two RBIs and a walk. Wright finished 2 for 2 with four runs scored, four RBIs and two walks. Davis collected three RBIs in the nightcap, while Savannah Wilson and Abbie Young each had one RBI.
Gayler wasn't the only General who reached a milestone on Monday as Tanner Moore collected his 100th victory as head coach of the Generals in Game 1.
"A hundred wins in four seasons," he repeated. "This senior class is great. They get as much credit as anybody for this. They took the foundation that was already here and just built on it even more.
"What else can I say? Averaging 25 wins a year is amazing. We're just blessed around here with athletes and good softball players, but also blessed with good individuals and good people."
Heritage (25-5) will be back at home for the second round on Thursday as Region 8, No. 3 seed Jefferson will make the drive to Boynton. The best-of-three series will begin with a doubleheader at 3 and 5 p.m. The Lady Dragons took out Region 5 runner-up Luella on Monday by scores of 10-1 and 9-7.
A win would earn the Generals a third-round series at home against Region 3 runner-up Jenkins or a date against Region 1 champion Bainbridge on Oct. 27-28. A coin flip would decide home field advantage for that potential match-up. Only four teams instead of the usual eight will play in Columbus (Oct. 30-31) this season.
Moore also announced that starting left fielder Morgan Phillips and starting center fielder Riley Kokinda would mostly likely miss the rest of the playoffs with injuries suffered earlier this month. Duckett has taken over in left, while Gracie Dawson is now playing in center for the Navy-and-Red.
However, he added that he has all the confidence in the world in both players.
"They just have to be themselves," he explained. "Lexi does a great job in left field and brings a great bat to the plate and Gracie is an unbelievable athlete who can track down anything. When she gets on base, she can torment defenses because she's so fast."
Region 7 went 3-1 in first-round series on Monday. No. 2-seeded Central-Carroll blanked Region 6, No. 3 seed Arabia Mountain, 17-0 and 18-0, while No. 3 seed Cedartown blistered Region 6, No. 2 seed Druid Hills, 20-0 and 17-0. The only loss was No. 4 seed Northwest, who fell to Region 6 champion Marist, 2-1 and 4-3.