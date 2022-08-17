Gordon Lee Trojans

There's nothing wrong with treating yourself to a little gift on your birthday.

Junior pitcher Sydney Garrett did just that on Wednesday afternoon by firing a five-inning perfect game as part of an 8-0 victory over Northwest Whitfield in the first home game for Gordon Lee this season.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

