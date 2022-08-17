There's nothing wrong with treating yourself to a little gift on your birthday.
Junior pitcher Sydney Garrett did just that on Wednesday afternoon by firing a five-inning perfect game as part of an 8-0 victory over Northwest Whitfield in the first home game for Gordon Lee this season.
Garrett faced 15 Lady Bruins and set down all 15 in order, striking out three batters and doing it all on just 45 pitches.
Macartney Angel drove in the initial run of the game in the bottom of the second and Abby Logan would clear the bases with a two-out, three-run double an inning later to make it a 4-0 game.
The Lady Trojans played some more small ball in the fourth as Angel drew a walk and stole second before scoring on a Chloee Fryar single. Then in the fifth, Dallas Wagoner drove in two with a double before courtesy runner Sophia McDonald raced home on a two-out single off the bat of Emma Phillips.
Fryar and Gracie Helton each went 2 for 3 for Gordon Lee, while one of Helton's hits was a double.
The Lady Trojans (6-0) will play their first region game as a member of 6-AAA this coming Tuesday. The home game against Coahulla Creek is slated to start at 5 p.m.
