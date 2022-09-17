SOFTBALL: Friday night SCORE Invitational scores By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Sep 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The opening night of the 2022 SCORE International Invitational at Chattanooga's Warner Park saw Gordon Lee and Heritage both go 1-1 on the evening, while Ringgold suffered a pair of defeats.Gordon Lee, the host school for the tournament, dropped an 8-4 decision to Jefferson, but rebounded for a 9-0 victory over Woodland-Cartersville.Heritage was dealt a 3-1, eight-inning loss to small school powerhouse Wesleyan, but bounced back with an 8-0 victory over Cass.Ringgold opened with a 4-2 loss to Woodland on Friday before being doubled up by Hebron Christian in the nightcap, 8-4.Play will resume at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.Check back with our website later this weekend for more coverage on games from the tournament. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Two charged with trafficking in fentanyl near Rossville Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Sept. 9, to Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 Kemp, Atlanta leaders lay out plan to address major hospital closure Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories State plans to conduct recounts in 10 primary races 50 min ago Manchester child has state's first pediatric case of monkeypox 50 min ago HSXtra.com Football Quick Take: No. 1 Grimsley 35, No. 2 Southeast Guilford 7 54 min ago Tennessee leads the nation in carbon reductions 56 min ago 'This is big-boy football': Chandler Basha thumps Salpointe Catholic 46-14 57 min ago