The opening night of the 2022 SCORE International Invitational at Chattanooga's Warner Park saw Gordon Lee and Heritage both go 1-1 on the evening, while Ringgold suffered a pair of defeats.

Gordon Lee, the host school for the tournament, dropped an 8-4 decision to Jefferson, but rebounded for a 9-0 victory over Woodland-Cartersville.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

