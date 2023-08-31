LaFayette Ramblers

Olivia Free gave up just three hits and no earned runs in a complete game, 6-1 victory over Coahulla Creek Wednesday night in a game played at Edwards Park in Dalton.

Free finished with three strikeouts on the night. The only run she allowed came on an error in the bottom of the sixth.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

