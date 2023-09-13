LaFayette Ramblers

Olivia Free was a one-woman show for the LaFayette Lady Ramblers on Tuesday night in their 6-0 home win over Ringgold.

Not only did she throw a complete-game, four-hit shutout with five strikeouts, the junior also drove in three runs with a pair of hits as LaFayette won its sixth consecutive game overall.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

