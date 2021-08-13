Freshman pitcher Olivia Free gave up just two unearned runs in five innings in the circle and hit one of two homeruns on the night as the LaFayette Lady Ramblers picked up a 12-2, five-inning victory at Walker County rival Ridgeland on Thursday.
Free's homer came in the top of the fourth inning with LaFayette already in front, 6-1. The other blast came off the bat of Suki Williams, who launched a two-run shot in the top of the fifth after Alivia Hughes had scored the first run of the inning on a passed ball.
However, it was the second inning that did the most damage as LaFayette sent 11 batters to the plate with the first six reaching base successfully.
Jaiden Vinyard and Autumn Wells drew walks with the bases loaded to bring in runs. Jaselyn Couch plated the third run with an RBI-single. Haynie Jane Gilstrap delivered a two-run single and Olivia Acuff capped the inning with an RBI-single of her own.
The two runs that the Lady Panthers plated were both scored by freshman Emma Fowler. The rookie raced home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the third and scored on a groundout by Shayla Rosson after reaching base in the bottom of the fifth.
Acuff went 3 for 3 for the Lady Ramblers, while Gilstrap and Couch had two hits each. Free finished the night with three strikeouts in the circle.
Fowler and another freshman, Desiree Powell, had two hits each for Ridgeland, while Rosson was 1 for 3. Freshman Hadley Middlebrooks gave up three hits and five walks in two innings and was saddled with the loss. Katie Wagner pitched the final three innings, allowing eight hits and striking out one.
LaFayette (1-2) will host Dade County at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The game was originally scheduled for this past Monday, but postponed due to rain.
Meanwhile Ridgeland (0-1) will head to Heritage Point Park in Dalton for the Lady Cat Invitational this weekend. They will take on Gilmer and Calhoun tomorrow night at 6 and 8 p.m., respectively, before returning on Saturday afternoon to battle Pace Academy (1 p.m.) and Murray County (3 p.m.).