The LaFayette Lady Ramblers completed a season sweep of defending state champion Ringgold with an 8-2 victory in Ringgold on Thursday.
LaFayette did most of its damage in the fourth inning as five runs crossed the plate, three came home on a homer by starting pitcher Olivia Free. Free finished 2 for 4 at the plate and drove in four, while firing a complete-game six-hitter with two walks and two strikeouts. Neither of the runs she allowed were earned.
Haynie Jane Gilstrap had a double and a triple and scored twice in the victory. Jaselyn Couch went 3 for 4 with an RBI. Macy Martin was 2 for 3 and drove in one run, while Suki Williams and Raven Yancy also had one RBI apiece.
Zoey DeFoor and Baileigh Pitts had two hits for Ringgold, including one double each. Maddy Bacon and Autumn Greene each had singles, while DeFoor was credited with an RBI.
Taylor Layne pitched three innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits and three walks with one strikeout. Aubrey Lakin pitched the final four frames. She surrendered six earned runs on six hits with one walk.
LaFayette (7-7, 5-2) will continue Region 6-AAA play on Monday with a home make-up game against Murray County. Meanwhile, Ringgold (8-5, 7-4) is scheduled to participate in the SCORE International Invitational this weekend at Warner Park in Chattanooga. They are scheduled to face Villa Rica and Heard County on Friday before games against Cartersville and Tattnall Square Academy on Saturday.