Heritage Generals

Junior pitcher Addie Edwards wasn't just good on Tuesday night, she was perfect.

The Heritage hurler mowed down visiting Sonoraville in a Region 7-AAAA contest, finishing with a seven-inning perfect game as the Generals won 4-0.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

