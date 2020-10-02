Gordon Lee scored 15 times in the top of the first inning, including a grand slam by Jordan Dyer, as they rolled to an 18-0 victory at Drew Charter School on Thursday.
Pitcher Sydney Garrett was the other story of the day as the freshman struck out six batters in a three-inning perfect game.
Emma Minghini had two hits, including a triple, and finished with one RBI. Ashlyn Schmidt and Anniston Hudson each had two hits with two RBIs. Emma Langston had a double and knocked in two runs. Sidney Gasaway had two RBIs, Ava Brown doubled and knocked in a run, while Emma Phillips, Ryleigh Ledford, Kaitlyn Wagoner and Madison Farrow all had one RBI apiece.
Gordon Lee (21-3, 8-0), No. 1 in the latest Class A Public School rankings, will host Bowdon on Friday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.