Down to their final at-bat, the top-ranked Heritage Generals rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh and stayed unbeaten in Region 7-AAAA with a 6-5 victory over ninth-ranked Cedartown on Thursday.
Both teams scored three runs each in the second inning and the game was tied 4-4 after six. However, the Lady Bulldogs would push home a run in the top of the seventh to take the lead, looking to pull the upset.
The first two Heritage hitters of the inning would return to the dugout after infield pop-ups, but Bailey Davis was hit by a pitch and Harper Carstens reached on an error to get the rally going. Gracie Dawson then drew a walk to load the bases for Lexi Duckett.
Then, on the first pitch she saw, Duckett delivered a single to left field, bringing in Davis and Carstens with the tying and winning runs.
Carstens went 3 for 4, scored twice and drove in a run. Duckett finished 2 for 4 with a run scored. Savannah Wilson had two hits, scored once and drove in a run. Zoe Wright picked up an RBI and Carmen Gayler had a double.
Brinley Horner threw the first two innings. She gave up three earned runs and a walk with two strikeouts. Kelsey Anderson allowed one earned run in two innings of relief before Rachel Gibson was brought in to close it out. Gibson gave up an earned run in three innings and struck out three batters. She was also credited with the victory.
Heritage (11-1, 6-0) will begin a crucial three-game series with sixth-ranked Northwest Whitfield next week. The first two games will be played Tuesday in Boynton, starting at 5 p.m., while Game 3 will be played in Tunnel Hill on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.