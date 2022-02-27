Kim, David, Cody and Cherylynn Cope celebrate with Ridgeland senior softball player Makayla Cope as she signed college papers to play with Bryan College this past Thursday. Also on hand for the ceremony were Ridgeland coaches Wade Thomison, Richie Wood, Jonia Davis and Keli Bruning and Coach Randy Crawford of Bryan College.
Makayla Cope has put in a lot of time working toward a potential future in softball after high school.
This past Thursday, that hard work was rewarded as the Ridgeland senior slugger put her signature on college papers to continue her playing career at Bryan College in nearby Dayton, Tenn.
“It’s a big opportunity and it’s a lot to take in,” said Cope, who started playing the game at the age of three. “I’ve been working all these years toward it and now my dream is coming true.”
Cope played eight games as a freshman for the Lady Panthers, but showed her potential as she hit .400 (4 of 10) in limited plate appearances.
After moving into a role as the team’s starting first baseman as a sophomore, she hit .288 with three homeruns and 15 RBIs before following up with a .273 batting average and one homer with 13 RBIs as a junior.
An injury allowed her to only play in 12 games as a senior, but she was able to make the most of it. She batted .412 with two doubles, one homer and six RBIs, slugged .706, had an on-base percentage of .545 and impressed enough coaches in the region to be named an honorable mention selection for Region 7-AAAA.
“She’s started at first base for us and hit the ball well with five homeruns in her career,” said Richie Wood, who coached Cope for the past four high school seasons. “She was also a solid defense player for me, but she can hit the ball and she hits the ball hard, so (Bryan) is getting a homerun hitter.
“She also is a great person and she’s keeping our streak alive of sending players on to the next level.”
Cope said she was impressed with the campus on the first trip she took there.
“We toured the school and it’s really beautiful,” she said. “The people there were already welcoming.”
She added that after meeting the coach, he sold her on the next 40-50 years rather than the upcoming 4-5 years.
“He was big on ‘like the school more than you like the softball team’,” she explained. “I talked to him and he said he wanted to make me a better woman and not just a better softball player and that really stuck with me. Plus it’s a Christian school.
“I just want to bring a good attitude and be able to contribute to the team.”
Cope hopes to one day become a special education teacher.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.