Heritage Generals

Fourteen strikeouts from Addie Edwards and a pair of home runs by Macie Collins were more than enough to lift the Heritage Generals to a 10-1 Region 7-AAAA victory at Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday.

Collins belted a solo shot in the third inning to give her team the lead and Harper Carstens picked up a two-run single in the fourth to extend it to 3-0.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In