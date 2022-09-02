Ridgeland Panthers

The Coahulla Creek Lady Colts scored four times in the bottom of the sixth inning to erase a 4-0 deficit and added a solo run in the bottom of the ninth to stun Ridgeland, 5-4, in a Region 6-AAA game on Thursday.

The first two runs of the game for the Lady Panthers came courtesy of junior Shayla Rosson. The shortstop belted a solo home run in the top of the third and delivered an RBI-single to score K.P. Harrison an inning later.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In