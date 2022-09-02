The Coahulla Creek Lady Colts scored four times in the bottom of the sixth inning to erase a 4-0 deficit and added a solo run in the bottom of the ninth to stun Ridgeland, 5-4, in a Region 6-AAA game on Thursday.
The first two runs of the game for the Lady Panthers came courtesy of junior Shayla Rosson. The shortstop belted a solo home run in the top of the third and delivered an RBI-single to score K.P. Harrison an inning later.
Ridgeland added two more runs on a Coahulla Creek error with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth inning, but that would change in the bottom of the frame as the home team loaded the bases before back-to-back two-out doubles and a passed ball brought in four runs.
The game went all the way to the bottom of the ninth with the Lady Colts getting the game-winner on a one-out sacrifice fly.
Rosson finished 3 for 4 for Ridgeland, while Marissa Moreland and Emma Fowler had two hits apiece. Bralie Blevins and Gisele Tankersley also had doubles.
Blevins battled for 8.2 innings, giving up five earned runs on 11 hits. She walked three batters and struck out two.
Ridgeland (5-10, 1-2) will play again next Thursday when they welcome in LaFayette for a region game.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.