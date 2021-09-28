The Ridgeland Lady Panthers welcomed in defending Class AAAA state runner-up Central-Carroll on Monday to complete a three-game Region 7-AAAA series that began on Sept. 2.
The Lady Lions swept a doubleheader in Carrollton that day and they finished off the series sweep with an 11-1 victory in Game 3.
Ridgeland's lone run and all four of its hits came in the bottom of the first inning. Emma Fowler, Shayla Rosson and Cordasia Watkins all layed down bunt singles before Desiree Powell lined a shot back up the middle to bring in a run.
Katie Wagner pitched three innings and gave up nine hits and four walks with one strikeout. Hadley Middlebrooks pitched two innings, allowing six hits and one walk.
Ridgeland (4-15, 2-10) will jump into another region series Tuesday with a doubleheader at Southeast Whitfield. That series will conclude Thursday back in Happy Valley.