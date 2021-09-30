The Heritage Generals can still claim the No. 1 seed for the Region 7-AAAA playoffs, but they are going to need some help.
A lot of it.
Central-Carroll scored solo runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings to break a 2-2 tie and win Game 3 of the series, 5-2, Thursday night in Boynton.
The Lady Lions (24-1 overall) took the series, two games to one, and now sit in first place all alone at 14-1 in region play. Heritage (14-3 overall) is now 12-3 in region play with both teams having three games remaining on the schedule.
Heritage will play a three-game set with Ridgeland next week, while Central will face Pickens in a three-game series. Heritage would need to sweep the series against the Lady Panthers and have Central lose all three of its games to the Dragons to claim the top seed.
Thursday's game saw the Generals open the scoring in the bottom of the second inning after a Madeline Stone double. After Macie Collins drew a walk, Bree Wilson, in as a courtesy runner for the catcher Stone, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Savannah Wilson.
Central took the lead with two runs in the top of the third, but Heritage tied things up in similar fashion in the bottom of the fourth. Stone and Collins had singles and Bree Wilson again scampered to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Savannah Wilson.
Savannah Wilson and Riley Kokinda had the only other hits of the game for Heritage, both singles.
Addie Edwards started in the circle and pitched the first three frames. She gave up two earned runs on four hits and three walks with one strikeout. Kelsey Anderson pitched four innings of relief, allowing two earned runs on five hits with two walks and one strikeout.
The series with Ridgeland will begin Tuesday with a doubleheader in Rossville. Heritage will host Game 3 next Thursday.