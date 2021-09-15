The Ridgeland Lady Panthers and the Cedartown Lady Bulldogs combined for 49 hits and 46 runs in a doubleheader at Rossville on Tuesday. However, it was the visitors claiming both victories to take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-three Region 7-AAAA series.
Cedartown 10, Ridgeland 9
A close game throughout saw the teams combine for 25 hits in the opener. The Lady Panthers scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 9-8 lead, only to see Cedartown retake the lead with two runs in the top of the seventh.
Ridgeland got a single and a sacrifice bunt to put the tying run on second base in their final at-bat, but a pair of groundouts would end the game.
Eight different players accounted for Ridgeland's 12 hits, all of which were singles. Shayla Rosson, Maggie Dickson, Elly Barnes and Jenna Morgan each had two hits for the home team. Dickson, Barnes and Desiree Powell each finished with two RBIs, while Rosson, Morgan and Kelsey Goines each drove in one run.
Katie Wagner allowed eight earned runs in seven innings. She struck out one batter and walked five.
Cedartown 20, Ridgeland 7
The Lady Bulldogs erupted for 11 runs in the top of the first inning of Game 2, but the Lady Panthers answered with six runs in the bottom of the third. However, Cedartown scored a combined nine runs between the fifth and sixth innings to put the game away.
Ridgeland's third inning included six hits, three of which were doubles.
Cordasia Watkins went 3 for 3 with two doubles and scored twice. Maddie O'Toole and Kylie Collins each had two hits with a double and one RBI. Carlin Scott was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Emma Fowler was 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Freshman Hadley Middlebrooks pitched all six innings and finished with four strikeouts.
Ridgeland (3-12, 1-9) will conclude the series Thursday at Cedartown.