The Ridgeland Lady Panthers and Heritage Generals concluded the regular season on Thursday night with Game 3 of their Region 7-AAAA series, and it was visiting Ridgeland nearly spoiling Senior Night in Boynton.
The Black-and-White rallied from a 3-1 deficit to tie the game with two runs in the top of the sixth inning, but Harper Carstens delivered a one-out single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to give the Navy-and-Red a hard-fought 4-3 victory.
Ridgeland took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Jenna Morgan scored at the end of a double play by Heritage, only to see the Generals answer with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Both runs came home on a single by Macie Collins.
Both defenses were sharp all game, especially early on as each team turned two double plays in the first three innings to kill potential rallies.
Heritage pushed home another run in the bottom of the fifth as Riley Kokinda drew a walk and scored on a Madeline Stone double, but the Lady Panthers would answer a half-inning later.
Makayla Cope got things started with a one-out single and Maggie Dickson was hit by a pitch. Emma Fowler, in as a courtesy runner for Cope, scored on an RBI-bunt single by Morgan as Dickson scooted to third on the play.
Dickson later came home on a wild pitch, but that would be all the runs Ridgeland got as a squeeze bunt attempt resulted in Heritage relief pitcher Addi Edwards fielding the ball and throwing home to Stone, who tagged Morgan out at the plate to keep the game tied.
Then, in the bottom of the seventh, Kokinda ripped a leadoff double and Stone drew a walk after Kokinda scampered to third on a wild pitch. Collins was issued a free pass to load the bases and, following an infield pop-up, Carstens came through with the game-winning hit to left field to give Heritage a sweep of the series.
Carstens, along with Stone and Lexi Duckett, had two hits apiece for the Generals, while Zoe Wright and Abbie Young each had singles.
Brinley Horner began the game in the circle for Heritage and pitched one inning. She gave up one earned run on two hits with four walks. Edwards threw the final six innings and gave up eight hits, but allowed just two earned runs and struck out four batters.
Morgan, Shayla Rosson and Cordasia Watkins had two hits apiece for the Lady Panthers, while Carlin Scott, Kylie Collins and Elly Barnes each had singles.
Katie Wagner pitched the first two innings for Ridgeland, giving up one earned run on six hits and one walk. Hadley Middlebrooks finished the game in the circle. She allowed two earned runs on four hits and four walks in 4.1 innings of work, striking out one batter.
Heritage (17-3) will focus its attention on the Class AAAA state playoffs. As the No. 2 seed from Region 7, they will host an opening-round, best-of-three series next week against the No. 3 seed from Region 5. That opponent was unknown as of press time.
Meanwhile, Ridgeland saw its season come to an end with a 7-18 mark.