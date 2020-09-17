A total of 14 teams representing seven different GHSA classifications will converge at Camp Jordan Park in East Ridge this weekend for the annual SCORE International Invitational, hosted by Gordon Lee High School.
The host Lady Trojans, along with Ringgold, Heritage and LFO, will be in the field, over half of which has been state-ranked or is currently state-ranked this season.
The action begins at 4:45 p.m. on Friday with Gordon Lee taking on St. Pius X, Calhoun facing Ringgold and Heritage squaring off with Woodland-Cartersville.
At 6:30 p.m., fans will be treated to Gordon Lee versus Tattnall Square Academy, Ringgold versus Hebron Christian, Calhoun versus Villa Rica and Cass versus Dalton, while two 8:15 p.m. contests will pit Heritage against Tattnall Square and Villa Rica against Cass.
Play is set to resume again at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Gordon Lee will face Haralson County, Villa Rica will take on Dalton, Heritage will do battle with Hebron and Cass will test themselves against Ringgold.
Games at 12 noon include LFO against Tattnall Square, Haralson County against Cass, St. Pius X versus Hebron and Calhoun versus Woodland.
At 2 p.m., Ringgold will take on Tattnall Square, LFO will face Dalton, Heritage will play St. Pius X and Northwest Whitfield will battle Calhoun.
The final three games of the day are slated to begin at 4 p.m. They include Heritage versus Haralson County, Northwest Whitfield versus Woodland and Ringgold versus Gordon Lee in a battle of defending state champions.