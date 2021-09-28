The Ringgold Lady Tigers tuned up for the stretch drive with a game against former region rival Calhoun on Monday and fans at Hazel Brown Field were treated to a throwback game between the two north Georgia powers.
The game went eight innings before the Lady Jackets scored a 7-5 victory. Calhoun scored twice in the top of the eighth before turning a huge double play in the bottom of the inning to help preserve the victory.
Baileigh Pitts and Maddy Bacon were each 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Taylor Layne also went 2 for 4, while Riley Heard and Autumn Green both knocked in a run.
Layne pitched six innings and allowed five hits and two walks. She struck out four batters, while two of the runs she allowed were earned. Aubrey Lakin gave up two earned runs on two hits and four walks in two innings of relief.
Ringgold (13-7) will be back at home on Tuesday to take on North Murray.