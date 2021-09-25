Ava Brown twirled a five-inning, two-hitter with four strikeouts and the LaFayette Lady Ramblers blanked visiting Murray County, 8-0, in a rare Friday night home game.
Eight different players had hits for LaFayette in the Region 6-AAA victory. Abby Sansing went 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Summer Burkett knocked in two runs, including a walk-off solo homerun to end the game in the bottom of the fifth.
Raven Yancy also drove in two runs, while Jaselyn Couch, Olivia Acuff and Haynie Jane Gilstrap were each credited with one RBI.
LaFayette (9-7, 7-2) will welcome in LFO on Saturday. The two teams will complete their suspended game from earlier this season before a full seven-inning game afterward.