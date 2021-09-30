Two wins down, one win to go.
The LaFayette Lady Ramblers, needing three victories in their final three regular-season games to secure an automatic state tournament berth, won their second straight contest on Thursday night by blasting Adairsville, 15-0, in South Walker County.
Ava Brown pitched a three-inning no-hitter with two walks and two strikeouts, while Olivia Acuff added a double and finished with four RBIs as the Lady Ramblers scored seven times in the second inning and eight times in the bottom of the third.
Haynie Jane Gilstrap had a double, a triple and one RBI. Olivia Free knocked in a pair of runs, while Summer Burkett, Abby Sansing and Macy Martin had one RBI apiece.
LaFayette (13-9, 11-4) will head to Coahulla Creek on Friday. A victory over the Lady Colts will guarantee them the No. 2 seed in the Region 6-AAA playoffs and put them into the region championship series against Sonoraville.