LaFayette Ramblers

Two wins down, one win to go.

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers, needing three victories in their final three regular-season games to secure an automatic state tournament berth, won their second straight contest on Thursday night by blasting Adairsville, 15-0, in South Walker County.

Ava Brown pitched a three-inning no-hitter with two walks and two strikeouts, while Olivia Acuff added a double and finished with four RBIs as the Lady Ramblers scored seven times in the second inning and eight times in the bottom of the third.

Haynie Jane Gilstrap had a double, a triple and one RBI. Olivia Free knocked in a pair of runs, while Summer Burkett, Abby Sansing and Macy Martin had one RBI apiece.

LaFayette (13-9, 11-4) will head to Coahulla Creek on Friday. A victory over the Lady Colts will guarantee them the No. 2 seed in the Region 6-AAA playoffs and put them into the region championship series against Sonoraville.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

