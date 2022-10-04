Gordon Lee Trojans

Just one out from picking up a big region victory in Bremen on Tuesday night, Gordon Lee was stunned by back-to-back homers in the bottom of the ninth and the Lady Trojans fell out of a first-place tie for the top spot in 6-AAA with a 5-4 loss.

Gracie Helton hit a two-run homer for Gordon Lee in the top of the first and she added an RBI-single in the second to plate Sophia McDonald.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

