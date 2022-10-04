Just one out from picking up a big region victory in Bremen on Tuesday night, Gordon Lee was stunned by back-to-back homers in the bottom of the ninth and the Lady Trojans fell out of a first-place tie for the top spot in 6-AAA with a 5-4 loss.
Gracie Helton hit a two-run homer for Gordon Lee in the top of the first and she added an RBI-single in the second to plate Sophia McDonald.
The Lady Blue Devils got a run back in the bottom of the second before tying things up with two in the bottom of the fifth and the contest eventually went into the ninth still tied, 3-3.
The top of the ninth began with Helton and Abby Logan reaching with singles. Tenslee Wilson layed down a sacrifice bunt and Helton scored on a groundout off the bat of Kate Chambers, but the one run would be all the Navy-and-White could muster.
The first two batters were retired in order in the bottom of the ninth, but Alyvia Matthews tied the game with a solo shot to centerfield on the first pitch she saw. Moments later, Ava Coggins hit one over the fence in right to give Bremen the dramatic victory.
Helton finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Chloee Fryar was 2 for 4 with a run scored and two stolen bases. Macartney Angel had two hits, while Wilson, Emma Phillips and Dallas Wagoner each had one hit.
Sydney Garrett pitched 8.2 innings for Gordon Lee, walking three batters and striking out 13.
Gordon Lee (19-5, 9-3) will look to regroup at home Thursday against Adairsville. First pitch will be at 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Trojans are now one game ahead of Bremen (19-5, 8-4) in the region standings and trail LaFayette (10-2) by a single game after the Lady Ramblers defeated Ridgeland on Tuesday. LaFayette will host Ringgold on Thursday, while Bremen will travel to Ridgeland.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.