The Bremen Lady Blue Devils scored 11 unanswered runs in their final two innings to wrestle away a 14-9 victory from Ridgeland in a Region 6-AAA game Tuesday night in Carroll County.
A sacrifice fly from Desiree Powell in the top of the first was answered by a solo home run by Bremen in the bottom of the inning. However, the Lady Panthers would take the lead with five runs in the second.
Bralie Blevins delivered an RBI-single and later, with two outs, Ridgeland came through with four consecutive singles, including back-to-back hits by Marissa Moreland and Powell that drove in two runs each.
Emma Fowler delivered an RBI-single in the top of the third, briefly extending Ridgeland's lead to 7-1. But Bremen got two runs back in the bottom of the third on an error and a groundout.
After a scoreless fourth, the Lady Panthers tacked on two runs in the top of the fifth on a single by Shayla Rosson. However, the 9-3 lead would be short-lived.
Bremen used five straight singles, a double and an error to score six times in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game before putting up a five-spot in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good.
Fowler had four of Ridgeland's 13 hits on the night. Rosson, Powell and Maddie O'Toole each had two hits. Hadley Middlebrooks scored twice and Kelsey Goines went 1 for 3 and scored a run.
Blevins started in the circle and pitched 4.1 innings, giving up seven earned runs on eight hits with one walk and two strikeouts. She was replaced by Gisele Tankersley, who allowed four earned runs on five hits and three walks in 1.2 innings of work.
Ridgeland (5-13, 1-5) will try to shake off the loss on Thursday when they host region and Walker County rival Gordon Lee.
