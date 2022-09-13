Ridgeland Panthers

The Bremen Lady Blue Devils scored 11 unanswered runs in their final two innings to wrestle away a 14-9 victory from Ridgeland in a Region 6-AAA game Tuesday night in Carroll County.

A sacrifice fly from Desiree Powell in the top of the first was answered by a solo home run by Bremen in the bottom of the inning. However, the Lady Panthers would take the lead with five runs in the second.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

