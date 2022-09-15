SOFTBALL: Bremen deals LaFayette first region loss By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Sep 15, 2022 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The LaFayette Lady Ramblers suffered their first loss in region play on Thursday with a 4-0 home defeat at the hands of Bremen.The Lady Blue Devils got a solo run in the second inning before adding three more in the sixth to put it away and snap the Lady Ramblers' nine-game winning streak.LaFayette had six hits in the game, all singles. Olivia Free and Suki Williams each went 2 for 3, while Jaselyn Couch and Autumn Wells also had singles.Free pitched the first six innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts. Ava Brown pitched one inning of relief and allowed one hit.LaFayette (11-3-1, 6-1) will briefly step out of Region 6-AAA play to host Cartersville on Monday. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Two charged with trafficking in fentanyl near Rossville Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Sept. 9, to Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 University system waiving standardized test scores for admission to most campuses US Census Bureau takes stock of Catoosa County Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories SBI Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) - Series 68 launched: 5 things to know 8 min ago Andra Hull's penalty stroke save helps Westminster field hockey hold on for 3-1 win over Bel Air 8 min ago $55 million gift to Penn is aimed at stopping breast cancer before it starts 8 min ago The 10 best concerts in the Philly area this weekend: XPoNential Music Fest, Lil Nas X 8 min ago FCIAC to induct six new members into Hall of Fame 8 min ago