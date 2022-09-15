LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers suffered their first loss in region play on Thursday with a 4-0 home defeat at the hands of Bremen.

The Lady Blue Devils got a solo run in the second inning before adding three more in the sixth to put it away and snap the Lady Ramblers' nine-game winning streak.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

