Trailing 3-1 going into the top of the third inning, the Ringgold Lady Tigers exploded for nine runs and went on to a 12-4 Region 6-AAA victory at LaFayette on Tuesday night.
Ringgold collected 11 hits on the evening, including a 3 for 4 performance by Baileigh Pitts, who had a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Amber Gainer went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Maddy Bacon also had two hits, including a double, and drove in one run.
Hannah Scott doubled in two runs in the victory, while Riley Nayadley, Jade Gainer, Ava Raby, Caroline Hemphill and Addi Broome all had one RBI each.
Alyissa Sue pitched the first 4.1 innings. She gave up four earned runs on 10 hits and five walks with one strikeout and recorded the victory. Bacon allowed just one hit in 2.2 innings of relief.
Summer Burkett was 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Lady Ramblers and Rylee Gamlen went 3 for 4. Haynie Gilstrap gave up 11 hits and four walks in seven innings. She finished with three strikeouts.
Ringgold (5-3, 4-1) will head to Chatsworth on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. game at Murray County, while LaFayette (2-6, 1-4) will be back at home on Thursday for a region game against Adairsville. First pitch will also begin at 5:30 p.m.