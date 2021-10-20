The Heritage Generals will be loading up the buses for Columbus next week and they'll be taking something very valuable with them.
Momentum.
Coming off an easy two-game sweep of Fayette County in the opening round, No. 2-ranked Heritage drove almost to the Florida state line and handled No. 3 Thomas County Central with another two-game sweep.
The Generals have gone 4-0 in the state tournament thus far, having outscored their opponents by a combined 43-1.
Heritage 4, TCC 0
The Navy-and-Red got all the runs they would need as they scored three times in the top of the second inning.
A single, a walk and a fielder's choice put runners on the corners for Jenna Ryans, who drove in Harper Carstens with a groundout. Then, after Zoe Wright reached base with a single, Jessica Gibson raced home on a Lady Jacket error.
That would be all the runs Heritage got until the top of the sixth when Gibson blasted a solo homerun on the very first pitch of the inning.
Lexi Duckett had a double and was the only Heritage player with more than one hit in the game. Six others had singles as the Generals collected nine total hits.
Addie Edwards pitched all seven innings and scattered five hits. She struck out four batters and walked two in the win.
Heritage 7, TCC 1
The Lady Jackets finally ended Heritage's playoff shutout streak, but not until the top of the seventh inning and it was much too little, much too late.
Playing as the home team in the nightcap, Heritage jumped out quickly with three runs in each of the first two innings before tacking on a solo run in the bottom of the third.
Duckett opened the scoring with a solo homer in the bottom of the first. Macie Collins drove in Riley Kokinda on a groundout and Carstens later added an RBI-single. Kokinda drove in two more runs with a second-inning double and Duckett scored later in the inning on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Madeline Stone.
The final run was set up by a leadoff double from Carstens. She took third on an error before scoring on a two-out single by Ryans.
Carstens finished Game 2 by going 3 for 3 at the plate. Ryans, Kokinda and Stone each had two hits, with Collins and Gracie Dawson each picking up a double in the victory.
Kelsey Anderson allowed eight hits over seven innings. She gave up two walks and struck out five batters, while the run she allowed was earned.
Heritage (21-3) will face No. 9 North Oconee in the opener in Columbus at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28. The Lady Titans swept Mays, 15-0 and 19-0, in the first round before 13-5 and 8-0 wins over Troup County on Tuesday.
The winner of that game will face either No. 6 Flowery Branch or No. 8 Northwest Whitfield later that night for a spot in the winners' bracket final.
Region 7 currently has three teams in the Elite Eight as No. 1-ranked Central-Carroll made it through the first two rounds with ease. The Lady Lions will take on either Jefferson or No. 7 West Laurens in their first game in Columbus as the Lady Dragons and Lady Raiders will play a third game on Wednesday.
Region 7 is also one win away from having all four of its teams earn trips to Columbus. Cedartown, the No. 4 seed, split with Cairo on Tuesday and will play Game 3 Wednesday back in Cairo.
Ironically enough, the eight Class AAAA teams that will play in Columbus could come from just two regions. North Oconee, Flowery Branch and No. 4 Madison County have already advanced from Region 8, while Jefferson could make it clean sweep from that region as well.