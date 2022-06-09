A fourth senior from Ridgeland's 2022 softball class will be playing at the next level as Elly Barnes recently put her signature on paperwork with Northland College, an NCAA Division III program in Ashland, Wisconsin.
Barnes said that while her dream had always been to play at the next level, she had debated pursuing it for most of her senior year before finally making the decision.
"It's crazy to me," she began. "I've wanted to play softball in college ever since I was little, but I was so back and forth on it this whole year. I didn't think I could because there wasn't going to be a way for me to make money while playing sports, so I wasn't going to play.
"Then I decided really late that I really wanted to play. My old travel ball coach decided he was going to help me out. I signed up for Field Level (an online college recruiting service) and he sent my profile to multiple college coaches and I had a few people message me about their teams. I decided to go to Northland because their coach had called me and she told me about everything. It sounded like something really exciting and I'm really excited to do it."
Barnes was a solid contributor for the Lady Panthers for the past four seasons and hit .269 as a senior with three doubles and a triple to go with 14 RBI's in her final season.
"Elly is one of those blue-collar players," said Ridgeland head coach Richie Wood. "She works hard and will keep on working and working and working. Northland's coaches are getting a type of player that will continue to respond if they push her."
Barnes admitted to being a little nervous about going to school so far away from family, but added that she is ready for the new adventure.
"I've been getting a lot of tips from people (up there) and I think I'll be okay," said Barnes, who is scheduled to arrive on campus in mid-August. "I'm very hardworking and I'm willing to do anything to help my team. I'm also a really good sport. I'll always cheer, no matter what's going on, and try to keep everyone positive."
She added that she wasn't sure yet what position she might play in college, but Wood said his former player is versatile enough to handle wherever she ends up.
"I could see her playing at first base or even third base," he said. "She can also catch."
Barnes said she plans to major in Early Childhood Education with the hopes of one day becoming a preschool or kindergarten teacher.
Ashland is a port city on Lake Superior on the upper border of the state, approximately 70 miles east of Duluth, Minn. Nicknamed the Lumberjills (men's teams at the college are the Lumberjacks), Northland plays in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC).